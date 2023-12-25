WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Millions of Christians form all over the word celebrated the Nativity and birth of the Christ child by attending Christmas Day Mass.



Here in the Ohio Valley, The Most Reverend Mark Brennan led mass at the Cathedral of St Joseph in Wheeling.



In addition to the Christmas Day messes a vigil mass and a midnight mass were also celebrated at the Cathedral.



Hundreds of parishioners took part in those celebrations.



The church was adorned with flowers, Christmas trees and festive decorations.