City of Wheeling Launching Holiday Season Wednesday with Winter on the Plaza

WHEELING, W.Va. – Santa Claus is coming to town on Nov. 17!

Jolly old St. Nick will be making an appearance at Winter on the Plaza, the City’s holiday tree lighting ceremony and kick off to the Winter season. The event is slated for 5:30-7 p.m., Wednesday at the Plaza on Market, 1053 Market Street.

In addition to Santa and the lighting of the holiday tree, there will be festive music, many vendors and free activities for kids.

The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Glenn Elliott will welcome attendees at 6:15 p.m., with Santa making a grand entrance at about 6:20. The lighting of the tree will follow Santa’s arrival. Kids will also have the opportunity to share their holiday wishes with Santa before he heads back to the North Pole. Winter on the Plaza is expected to conclude at 7 p.m.

Activities and vendors include the following: Bounce Slide by Tripp’s Fun Zone; Balloon Art by Jennifer Staley; the Bubble Wagon; Wheeling Arts & Cultural Commission, art station; Wheeling Parks & Recreation, craft station making picture frames and decorating binoculars to watch for Santa; Wheeling Heritage, holiday card station; Junior League of Wheeling, letters to Santa; Wheeling Nailers distributing hot chocolate to the kids; Daniel Thorne, light up toys and fidget spinners; Crooked Wick Candles, candles and wax melts; Usborne Books, kids’ books; Color Street, nail polish; Door Jewelry, wreaths; The Scented Tank, Scentsy; Chrissy’s Little Bling Shop, Paparazzi, jewelry, Starlight Shimmer for girls, and men’s jewelry; and the So Nuts for Donuts food truck.