WHEELING, W.Va. — Santa Claus is coming to the Friendly City on November 15! Jolly old St. Nick will be appearing at Winter on the Plaza, the city’s holiday tree lighting ceremony, and kick-off to the winter season.

The event is slated for 5:30-7 p.m. at the Plaza on Market, 1053 Market Street.

In addition to Santa and the lighting of the holiday tree, local artist Libby Adams will perform festive music, many vendors, and free activities for kids.

Music and activities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Glenn Elliott will welcome attendees at 6:15 p.m., with Santa making a grand entrance at about 6:20.

The lighting of the tree will follow Santa’s arrival.

Kids will also have the opportunity to share their holiday wishes with Santa before he heads back to the North Pole.

Winter on the Plaza is expected to conclude at 7 p.m.

Currently, activities and vendors include the following: a Bounce Slide by Tripp’s Fun Zone; an arts and craft stations by Wheeling Parks & Recreation, the Wheeling Arts & Cultural Commission and Wheeling Heritage; the Wheeling Nailers signing autographs and passing out candy canes; Junior League with Letters to Santa; Daniel Thorne with light up toys and fidget spinners; Be Kind Ceramics with holiday décor; Emma Jean’s Baked Goods; and the So Nuts for Donuts food truck.

Those interested in participating as a vendor, free of charge, can call 304-234-6432.

