UPDATE: Power has been restored at Grandview Pool in Wheeling Heights and free admission will be offered at that location as well.

The City of Wheeling is offering free admission to City pools today – Garden Park, Warwood; Bridge Park Wheeling Island; and 36th Street, South Wheeling.

Grandview pool in Wheeling Heights is NOT open due to the power outage caused by Monday night’s severe weather.

The pools will be open from noon until 6 p.m., weather permitting.

The National Weather Service Cleveland issued a SEVERE Excessive Heat Warning for Monroe and Wetzel County from 11 AM to 9 PM Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Cleveland issued a heat advisory for Belmont, Brooke, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, Marshall, Ohio counties from 11 AM to 9 PM Wednesday.