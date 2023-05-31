The City of Wheeling will be opening its pools on Saturday, June 3.

The facilities – Garden Park, Warwood; Bridge Park, Wheeling Island; Grandview, Wheeling Heights, and 36th Street, South Wheeling – will be open from noon to 6 p.m., daily, weather permitting.

“We are looking forward to another season at the City pools. The pools not only provide a recreational opportunity for our residents, but they are the perfect place to beat the summer heat,” said Rochelle Barry, director of parks and recreation, noting this weekend’s weather forecast includes temperatures in the upper 80s.

Swimming lessons and Family Fun Nights will also be held at all locations at various times. A schedule of events can be viewed at wheelingrec.com.

Moonlight swims are on tap every Tuesday in July from 6-8 p.m. at Garden and 36th Street pools and every Wednesday in July from 6-8 p.m. at Grandview and Wheeling Island facilities

Pools are being rented for evening pool parties. Those wishing to reserve a facility can do so by calling the Parks & Recreation office at 304-234-3641 or by booking online at wheelingrec.com.