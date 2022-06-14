The City of Wheeling says crews have assessed areas of Wheeling impacted by last night’s storm and are responding to those areas as quickly as possible.

Officials are asking for the public’s patience as the damage is widespread.

In some cases, City crews must wait for the power company to respond first to be able to access some areas impacted.

Calling the Operations Department is not necessary.

Crews are working diligently to correct the situations that can be addressed immediately and will respond to other areas when it is safe to do so.