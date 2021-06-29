Vet Voices

Closure of downtown Wheeling exit ramp delayed

Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling drivers avoided another detour due to the continued work on I-70, at least for now. 

The Main Street ramp off of the interstate was supposed to either already be closed, or closed by now. However, the construction company pushed the date back a couple months due to progress of the work on the Fort Henry Bridge. 

This is the ramp on I-70 East, right before the Wheeling Tunnel, that leads onto Route 2 in downtown. When it does close their will be a posted detour.

The detour’s gonna be go through the tunnel, get onto 250 South and loop back around the hill there and come back into downtown Wheeling from the South. I know if you did it everyday that it’s probably bigger issue than I’m describing, but in the grand scheme of things I don’t think it’s a huge headache.

Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer, WVDOH

Clark said the ramp will now most likely be closed in August or September, but the DOH hasn’t set an exact date yet. 

