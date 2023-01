WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page.

Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18.

Fish sandwiches and other seafood favorites will once again be served starting Friday, January 20.