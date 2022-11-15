CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Comedian Rodney Carrington will be coming to Charleston, West Virginia as part of his 2023 tour.

Carrington will perform at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Jan. 21, 2023, according to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

His 2023 tour includes 11 dates in January and February. Tickets for the events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Along with Charleston, Carrington will also perform at The Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Jan. 19, 2023, and at the Robinson Grand PAC in Clarksburg, West Virginia on Jan. 20, 2023.

Carrington is known for blending witty and sarcastic humor into stand-up comedy, music and short films, according to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, and integrating his country roots into his performances.

According to the Coliseum and Convention Center, Carrington has recorded eight comedy albums under major record labels and three under his own label, Laughter’s Good Records. He has also starred in his own sitcom “Rodney” which ran for two seasons and his own Netflix special “Here Comes the Truth.” He also co-wrote and co-starred in a feature film, “Beer for My Horses” with Toby Keith, and written his own book “Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean.”