Community invited to dedication of Mt. Olivet Veterans Memorial

MT. OLIVET, W.Va. (WTRF) – For the past few years, flags have been flying at Mt. Olivet Community Park on Veterans Day and Memorial Day to honor our heroes.

This year, they’re accompanied by a brand-new memorial.

The Mt. Olivet Lions Club is behind this permanent tribute to the community’s veterans.

It honors all six branches of the military and features bricks inscribed with names. A plaque in front represents all wars in which these heroes may have served.

I think it’s important that we honor all of our veterans no matter when they served, or where they served, they did serve our country. We owe them. Paul Amrhein, President, Mt. Olivet Lions Club

While the Lions Club was behind raising the money for the project, they are thankful from donations they received from here at home and even from other states.

There are West Virginians, there are Hilltop residents that are scattered all across the country and when they heard about this they stepped up and we want to thank anyone who helped us build this memorial. Paul Amrhein, President, Mt. Olivet Lions Club

The Mt. Olivet Lions Club invites the community to help them dedicate this memorial on Sunday, November 14th at 3:00 p.m. The ceremony will be in the parking lot at the Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church across the street.

All the names displayed on the 160 flags in the field will be read out loud as well as a tribute to the heroes.