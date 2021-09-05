Concert planned in Wheeling to commemorate anniversary of 9/11

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Next weekend there will be many events to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11, but there’s a group planning a concert in Wheeling that promises to be extra special.

On Friday, September 10, Ohio Valley 9/11 Memorial Inc. invites the community to the free “We Will Never Forget” concert at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling.

The remembrance will feature performances by the Honkeytonk Sweethearts and the Ron Retzer Trio. A student from Bridgeport High School will also sing the national anthem.

The organization plans a similar event every five years, to make sure we never forget the lives lost.

Mainly I’d like to see the youth involved coming out to this show because most of them weren’t even born at that time, so it would be appreciated if they would come out. I think it’s important to never forget what happened in 2001. Phil Wallace, Ohio Valley 9/11 Memorial, Inc.

The free concert will be held on Friday, September 10th at 7:00 p.m. at The Capitol Theatre.

No tickets are needed.

In addition to the music, there will also be a special tribute to those who lost their lives 20 years ago.