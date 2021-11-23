Congressman says he’ll advocate for more services for children in the autism spectrum

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Congressman David McKinley toured the Augusta Levy Learning Center on Tuesday.

He said the center does amazing work with children on the autism spectrum.

However, it can accommodate only 30 students and there are only six facilities like it in the State of West Virginia.

Congressman McKinley learned there aren’t enough people being trained in this field, and not enough colleges offering this as a major.

We’ve got to work with our universities, colleges, community colleges and the governor and the state legislature as well as Congress, about how we can help fund more professionals so we can reach and help more families with this problem because right now the parents—mothers and fathers—are trying to help their children through autism. Congressman David McKinley, (R) District 1

Congressman McKinley said no parent is trained to do that.

He noted that four percent of all children have autism.