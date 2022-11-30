(WHEELING, W.Va.) — If you have driven to grab groceries at Kroger on Mount deChantal Road, this last week of November has been a bumpy ride!

For the past months, construction crews were working at night, fixing the underside of the bridge. But, on Monday they removed the worn top layer of concrete.

That new concrete was supposed to be poured by December 1 but according to District 6 Engineer Tony Clark, that date just pushed back.

“Part of the work has been completed. That’s what traffic is driving on now. And they’re working on wrapping up the rest of it as soon as they get a window to pour. So, it will either be later this week, early next week, it just depends on the weather.” Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer WVDOH

The road might be bumpy for an additional week but then Clark says it will be smooth sailing with all lanes back open.