Contestants practicing their lip sync skills for annual challenge

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some Ohio Valley residents are gearing up for a very special challenge and in order to win they will have to pull out all of the stops.

The third annual “A Special Wish Lip Sync Challenge” is coming up on October 2 at the Capitol Theatre, with all money going to A Special Wish – Ohio Valley Chapter.

Event organizers said this years larger venue will allow for better social distancing for those who attend.

Six talented people, including 7News’s Stephanie Grindley, will have the opportunity to channel their inner rock star.

We’ve had Prince and Bon Jovi show up and this year is surely not to disappoint. They are putting so much work into it with back up singers and a back up band. Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director, A Special Wish – Ohio Valley Chapter

They will face off against one another with the top three advancing to the finals.

It’s going to be a fun night as the contestants promise to put on a one of a kind show.

We are the only wish granting agency in the area that’s local so all of the money we raise with lip sync and any other event we do stays local to help local children in the Ohio Valley. Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director, A Special Wish – Ohio Valley Chapter

O’Grady said the Lip Sync Challenge is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Also competing this year is Alishah Hardway, Cory DelGuzzo, Dean Connors, Natalie Brown and Wendy Anderson.

To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatrewheeling.com.