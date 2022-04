WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you were out and about today, hopefully you were on the lookout for a Big Cat…. not the feline kind but local country music icon, Slim Lehart!



In 2020, Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott proclaimed April 7, Slim Lehart Day.



Slim has his own star at the Capitol Theatre and is a Lifetime Member of Wheeling Jamboree.