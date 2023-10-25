UPDATE- Oct. 25, 2023, 4:21 p.m.

Route 88 is now open in both directions.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A crash closed both north and southbound lanes in Wheeling Wednesday.

The crash happened on WV Route 88 at Mile Marker 7.05 near the Convenient Mart.

Officials say the truck driver went around the corner by the car wash and hit a guard rail and then hit a gas meter.

Mountaineer Gas has turned off the gas in the area.

The person driving the truck has minor injuries and was taken to Wheeling Hospital.

The truck was carrying rocks at the time and once it crashed started leaking diesel

Traffic is currently backing up near the Woodsdale neighborhood.

Officials say the road will be closed for a couple of hours. WV 88 (Bethany Pike) is closed at Warden Run Road Travelers are urged to use GC&P Road as a detour.

7News is working to get more information, refresh this story for updates.