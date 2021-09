UPDATE: The Wheeling Fire Department is saying a house caught on fire on the block of 23000 of Jacob Street.

The fire is out and crews are working to put out hot spots.

Officials say a woman and a dog were able to safely escape and investigators are on the scene.

The Wheeling fire department is on the scene of a fire located at 2319 Jacob Street.

Currently, Wheeling officials say they don’t have any information on the fire at this current time.