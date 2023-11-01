Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Fire crews responded to a structure fire on 4515 Wetzel St. in South Wheeling Wednesday evening.

The call came in at approximately 7:26 p.m.

Wheeling Public Information Officer Philip Stahl tells us the fire broke out in a living room of a trailer. No one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

Stahl says that firefighters were able to douse the flames quickly.

Officers with the Wheeling Police Department were also on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, so stay with 7NEWS for updates.