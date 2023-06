Firefighters responded to a fire in Wheeling on Monday morning.

Officials say the fire happened at 120 Iowa Street on Wheeling Island around 11:45 am.

The fire happened inside the kitchen of a duplex and crews say there is minimal damage and only damage to one side of the duplex.

Crews say no one was injured in the fire and no one was in the duplex at the time of the fire.

The fire is out, according to officials.