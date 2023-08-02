WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – From the time we are old enough to go to school, we are surrounded by educators who teach us about science, math, and English.

There are also times when you get to interact with an educator who teaches you valuable life lessons and makes a true difference in your life.

Mary Beth Criniti is one of those teachers for many students at Wheeling Central Catholic.

Each year, Wheeling Chamber of Commerce selects just three teachers to be named “Teacher of the Year” and Mrs. Criniti is one of the 2023 honorees.

7News Anchor Colin Roose interviewing with Mary Beth Criniti, Wheeling Chamber of Commerce 2023 Teacher of the Year recipient

She teaches various levels of chemistry to students in 10th through 12th grade and says her teaching philosophy to success is getting to know her students personally.

“I just believe that teaching is a calling and that first and foremost, if you want to be impactful and successful, students need to know that you care about them as individuals.” Mary Beth Criniti | Chemistry Teacher, Wheeling Central Catholic

Mrs. Criniti says she keeps the care she has for each and every student at the forefront of how she operates her classroom.

“On the day-to-day level, I feel like the keys to success with the teenage audience is keeping it different each day for them so that what we do in class, they’re not going to be able to predict each day. And that keeps things fresh and interesting, and it makes them look forward to coming to class.” Mary Beth Criniti | Chemistry Teacher, Wheeling Central Catholic

Chemistry can sometimes have a bad stigma and Mrs. Criniti enjoys getting the opportunity to guide her students and help show them a different perspective.

“Just this week I got a thank you note in the mail from a young man that said, ‘freshman level me would have never thought that senior level me would be majoring in chemistry.’ And so, it’s those kinds of, you know, small moments that really make doing what I do important.” Mary Beth Criniti | Chemistry Teacher, Wheeling Central Catholic

Central Catholic principle, Rebecca Sancomb, says Mrs. Criniti is most deserving of the Chamber Teacher of the Year award.

“She embodies our mission, our Catholic mission here at Central Catholic High School, and she embodies all the things we want in a teacher. She is professional. She engages her students in a content area that is not the easiest to do, and she brings the content alive for her students and really inspires them on many levels. She is a caring, dedicated faculty member and we’re just very grateful to have her here at Central Catholic High School and very proud of her.” Rebecca Sancomb | Principle, Wheeling Central Catholic

“It’s just a rewarding profession. And I’ve been very lucky to be surrounded by colleagues and administrators who are very supportive, who take care of one another, who are sounding boards. And so, for me, it’s just not walking in and walking out, you know, at 3:00. It’s a way of life and a commitment to a calling.” Mary Beth Criniti | Chemistry Teacher, Wheeling Central Catholic

Mary Beth Criniti is one of three teachers being honored by the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce during the Chamber’s annual steak fry on Thursday, August 10.

For the first time it’s being held at the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport.

To find more information about tickets, visit the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce website.

From everyone here at WTRF, congratulations, Mrs. Criniti and good luck in the upcoming school year!