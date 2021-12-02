Crittenton Services receives grant to continue parenting program

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In a time when many organizations are still struggling to make up funding lost during the pandemic, Crittenton Services received a grant to continue its services.

The Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health awarded Crittenton Services $50,000. That money will help go towards the Nurturing Parenting Education Program.

We serve people from all 55 counties of West Virginia and our ability now to go back and do parent training and parent support will make a huge difference in people’s lives. Richard Royse, President & CEO, Crittenton Services

Crittenton’s President and CEO Richard Royse said the money is going to make a major difference statewide with educating and supporting parents and guardians as they navigate family life.

Without funding such as what they’ve provided here today you know programs and services would be stopped and dropped and at a point in time when the need is increasing exponentially. Richard Royse, President & CEO, Crittenton Services

Royse explained that West Virginia has a high rate of child birth for people under the age of 18, so the education program that this grant will support is critical to helping those individuals become the best parents for their children.

When they submitted their application, the fund advisers viewed it and it was an absolute yes. So, we’re delighted that we can uh deliver the money today, help their mission and help the young women that they’re here to change their lives. It was the merit of their program that they committed to using the money for that made the difference. James Fawcett, President, Highmark West Virginia

The Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health awards grants to organizations across the Mountain State to support those that help improve the quality of life in their communities.