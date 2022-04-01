WHEELING, W.Va.– (WTRF) Hospitals all across America are raised flags to honor National Donate Life Month in the month of April.

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital held a CORE flag-raising ceremony just outside of the hospital’s main entrance.

An organ recipient who works at the hospital and a mom of an organ donor raised the flag at Friday’s ceremony.

The two joined WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital staff, family members and other people who have been touched by CORE.

Four organ donors saved the lives of eight people in 2021 at WVU Medicinie Wheeling Hospital alone.

So, you can imagine just how many people CORE helps.

Now CORE, which stands for Center for Organ Recovery and Education has partnered with WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital to deliver the gift of life by coordinating the surgical recovery of organs, tissues and corneas for transplantation.

In our case I’m a donor mom my daughter gave the gift of life to four complete strangers 14 years ago today so on our darkest day ever it was somebody else’s best day that’s what we’re all about please mark that box. Jody Miller, mom of organ donor

June first will be seven years that I got my liver transplant. I needed a liver so I got mine. I’m back to work. I’m doing everything I’m supposed to do. I feel good. I’m living proof that organ donation works. Todd Hood, organ donor recipient

CORE is headquartered in Pittsburgh and has an office in Charleston.

CORE oversees a region that covers 155 hospitals and almost six million people throughout West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania and New York.

For more information, you can visit the CORE website at core dot org or call 1-800-donors-7.