WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital’s buildings is about to undergo a major renovation—just for their smallest patients.

The announcement of a new pediatric facility was made tonight at the Children’s Gala, an annual fundraiser for all the equipment it takes to care for Mountain State children most in need.

Much of Saturday night’s support will go to the crew that drives all across West Virginia, bringing children to emergency care even when they’re hours away.

“We talk specifically at this gala about supporting our transport team. And just last year alone, our transport team brought 800 kids critical care at Children’s Hospital, and almost 100 of them were from this region alone.” Amy Bush, Chief Administrative Officer, WVU Medicine Children’s

“I think there’s no higher calling than to be entrusted with the health care of of our fellow residents. And, you know, particularly in this circumstance, we’re talking about our most valuable resource, our children.” Mark Benson, President, Radiology Associates

Benson says there was a time when Pittsburgh, Columbus and Cleveland were the only options for dedicated pediatric care.

But with WVU Children’s opening in Morgantown last September and the new Wheeling facility, families no longer have to struggle with interstate travel.

7News will update you as more details about the renovation are released.