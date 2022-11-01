Demolition is set to begin for a park in Wheeling.

Demolition at the Edgington Lane Park in the City’s Woodsdale neighborhood is slated to begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 in preparation for the playground revitalization project.

Wheeling says the playground rehabilitation will increase the safety, quality and attractiveness of the park and playground amenities.

Mulch will be removed, and a rubberized surface will be installed. Shade trees will be planted, and a new entrance will be developed.

The project will feature a new children’s play area and renovations to the tennis and basketball court to improve existing amenities. New amenities to suit the evolving needs of the community including the innovative Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course for moderate- to high-activity level recreation options.

An enhanced seating area will meet the needs of identified low-activity user groups. Planning efforts will also beautify the area with new signage, fencing, landscaping elements, and new main and secondary entry gates.