WHEELING, W.Va. — Denny Magruder, former executive director of Wesbanco Arena and Capitol Theatre, has announced his candidacy for the position of mayor in Wheeling, West Virginia, according to a press release.

Magruder recently retired after a long career as the Executive Director of the “Sports and Entertainment Authority” in Wheeling. Under his direction, both WesBanco and the Capitol Theatre flourished with activity including, U.S. Presidential visits, professional sporting events, major tournaments, national touring acts, Broadway and symphony events, and numerous conferences.

Magruder graduated from West Liberty State University with a degree in Accounting/Business Administration and served in various capacities with the City of Wheeling, including utility rate analyst and budget director.

Beyond his accomplishments in the entertainment industry, Magruder is committed to community service. Magruder’s contributions extend to the Wheeling Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, where he currently serves as treasurer and has been an active member of the executive committee for numerous years. In 2011, he was inducted into the Wheeling Hall of Fame and the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Hall of Fame in 2015.

Magruder has been married to his wife Barbara since 1967. Together, they have raised three children and are proud grandparents to nine grandchildren.

Magruder says that as a mayoral candidate he envisions a prosperous future for Wheeling. His key priorities include supporting economic growth by attracting new businesses and supporting entrepreneurship, fostering sustainable development initiatives, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality public services to all residents. He says that he is determined to make strategic investments in infrastructure projects that bolster public safety, and protect the environment.

“I am humbled and honored to announce my candidacy for Mayor of Wheeling,” said Magruder. “Wheeling has always been my home, and I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure its success and prosperity. Together, we can build a city that embraces progress, fosters opportunity, and enhances the overall well-being of every resident.”