Development company details new projects in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Rotary Club welcomed a very special guest on Tuesday afternoon whose work can be seen in a lot of places here in Wheeling.

Housing Developer Jeffery Woda spoke about his companies development in the Wheeling area.

Woda is the President and Managing Director of Woda Cooper Companies Inc. They are an affordable housing firm that owns and operates more than three hundred properties.

Woda said the company is in the final stage of a major project in Wheeling involving the development of the former LaBelle Nail Plant. Woda said last phase will include the construction of a four story apartment building

It was somewhat of a gamble to get started when you are building new housing for the first time in a number of years in Wheeling, but we believed that there were a lot of people that needed new housing and the demand has certainly been there. Jeffery Woda, President & Managing Director, Woda Cooper Companies, Inc.

Some projects that the Woda Group already completed include the Boury Lofts, the Stone Center Lofts and the Capital Green Apartments.

Woda said future projects include a 43-unit development on Main Street to be called Dorris on Main.