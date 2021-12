Disney is coming to Wheeling!

The Wheeling Symphony, with conductor John Devlin, will be performing, with four leading vocalists, musical hits from your Disney favorites.

The performance will also feature projected clips from the movie they are performing.

Movies mentioned on the Facebook event page include: The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Frozen, Mary Poppins, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

For tickets pricing and more information, click here