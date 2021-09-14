Ditto Boutique hosting special shopping night to reveal this year’s Fall fashions

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For those of you who love to shop, a new season may mean it’s time to freshen up your wardrobe.

Wheeling’s Ditto Boutique invites the community to an upcoming event that can help.

This Thursday, September 16 they’re hosting a casino night themed Fall reveal.

We love when the community comes together and we have so many people that stop in. Stacy Dietz, Ditto Boutique

So, what are this season’s trends?

Dietz said she shops for new styles every few months and based on what she’s seeing, you can’t go wrong with a little animal print of some classic camo, but don’t over-do it.

Classic camo you can dress up big time and just go out on the town. Stacy Dietz, Ditto Boutique

Hats will also be big this Fall as an accessory. Dietz said most styles are a mix between a fedora and a cowboy hat.

Whatever you pick, the key is to make sure it’s versatile.

The seasonal things that just carry over to the next season are those wardrobe items that you want in your closet. Stacy Dietz, Ditto Boutique

If you’d like to pick up some pieces for Fall, check out casino night this Thursday, September 16 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Ditto Boutique will have some food, drinks, deals and you can spin the wheel for discounts and prizes.

Everyone is welcome too, even the guys! Ditto Boutique does have some fun men’s t-shirts.