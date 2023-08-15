Ollie the Do Good Dog is making a trip to Wheeling on Tuesday.

Ollie is going on a trip to raise 5 million dollars for shelters nationwide.

On “Ollie’s River Adventure,” Ollie will jet ski 500 miles down the Ohio River from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati, with all donations going directly to charities, by click or call.

Ollie says they have cleaned up over a ton of trash from beaches and bays while riding on the jet ski.

Ollie plans to be in Wheeling’s Heritage Port around noon.

If you want to help Ollie’s cause, click here