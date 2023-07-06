Donnie Iris was set to perform at this year’s Italian Festival in Wheeling, but due to health reasons, Iris will have to cancel his performance.

It was announced that Iris in June that Iris was diagnosed with cancer just after his 80th birthday.

On Iris’s Facebook page, it was announced that Iris has the best care and everyone is very optimistic for his full return to health. He recently had surgery and his prognosis is good.

Replacing Iris at the Italian Festival will be The Skyliners.

The Skyliners are an American doo-wop group from Pittsburgh best known for their 1959 hit, “Since I Don’t Have You.”

In 2023, the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival will celebrate 40 years.

For the 40-year celebration, changes have been made to the new “Little Italy.”

“Little Italy” will now be located at the Festival’s South entrance on Heritage Port near the WesBanco Arena. All vendors in Little Italy will serve authentic Italy foods and entertainment and music will be at this location throughout the Festival.

The Italian Festival is held in Wheeling from July 28-30