In 2023, the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival will celebrate 40 years, and they are doing it in a big way.

Donnie Iris and The Cruisers are set to perform Saturday, July 29 from 9pm-11pm

Iris is from Pittsburgh and is famous for his hit songs “Ah! Leah!” and “Love Is Like a Rock.”

Also, some changes are being made to the new “Little Italy.”

“Little Italy” will now be located at the Festival’s South entrance on Heritage Port near the WesBanco Arena. All vendors in Little Italy will serve authentic Italy foods and entertainment and music will be at this location throughout the Festival.

The Italian Festival is held in Wheeling from July 28-30