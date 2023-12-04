WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

If you’re creative, artistic or have a flare for decoration, listen up!



The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 2nd annual JingleFest Holiday Luncheon.



It’s their last big event of the year and will take place at the River City Ballroom from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.



Now if you’re not familiar with JingleFest, folks say it’s an absolute blast!



It’s a great opportunity to grab lunch with your friends, co-workers or family and you can decorate your table any way you want.



For a cash donation you can vote for your favorite table.



Proceeds will go to Operation Toy Lift to help make Christmas a little brighter for some area children.

“We’ve had people decorate Market Plaza. The group over there did there whole table and made it look like Market Plaza. As if you were looking down on it, it was really cute. Others decorate like Christmas trees, whatever decoration you want. So we encourage people to have fun-this is a fun event and we will raise money for Operation Toy Lift.” Mike Howard. VP Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

Now there is still time to register. Tickets are $35 dollars per person or $225 dollars for a table of 8.

For registration information visit the chamber’s page here.

WTRF is a proud media sponsor of this event.