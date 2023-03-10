WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Dozens of people here in the Ohio Valley are shaving their heads Saturday for a good cause. It’s all in Support of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to raise funds for childhood cancer research.

Saturday marks the 20th annual Wheeling St. Baldrick’s Foundation Head Shaving event.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation is one of the largest organizations in the world who funds both trials and research into cures for childhood cancer.

Event Organizer Dave Parsons has teamed up with the Wheeling Nailers once again for the event. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 11 between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the WesBanco Arena lobby.

Participants gather donations from their friends and family. From there, licensed barbers will be present for those who brave the shave.

All of the money raised from this event goes directly towards childhood cancer research.

“This is our 20th Anniversary of the Wheeling Event. Last couple of years we’ve hooked up with the Nailers and had it down at WesBanco Arena before the game, during the game, and after the game. What St. Baldrick’s is, is you can come in, ask your friends and family to donate, you come in and get your head shaved in solidarity to the kids that lose their hair.” Dave Parsons | Wheeling St. Baldrick’s Foundation Event Organizer

T-shirts, raffle items, and other merchandise will be available as well. Parsons shared the event this year will be dedicated to his wife who passed away last May.

His wife shaved her head nearly 50 times for St. Baldrick’s, which is the world record for women.

If you can’t make it to the game or simply don’t want to brave the shave, you can still make donations online at www.stbaldricks.org. Be sure to enter Wheeling’s zip code (26003) to ensure your donation goes towards the Friendly City’s total funds raised for this year.