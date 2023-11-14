Let’s Go Murphys! The Dropkick Murphys are coming to Wheeling.

The Dropkick Murphy’s are bringing their St. Patrick’s Day Tour to Wheeling with Pennywise and The Scratch.

The Murphy’s will be at WesBanco Arena on Saturday, March 2nd.

Venue Pre-Sale starts Thursday, November 16th – with the Password: DKMWV

Tickets go on sale to the public on November 17 – 10am.

Get your tickets here.

The Dropkick Murphys are an American Celtic punk band formed in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1996. The are known for their hits, “Shipping Up To Boston,” “Tessie,” and “Barroom Hero.”

Dropkick Murphys recently returned to fully electric performances following a pair of critically acclaimed acoustic albums – 2022’s This Machine Still Kills Fascists and 2023’s Okemah Rising