Dunk your favorite, or least favorite, Ohio Valley celebrity this weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Thousands of people are expected at Heritage Port this weekend for the return of the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival.

One local organization is taking that opportunity to raise money for a number of charities, throughout the area. The Ohio Valley Trades and Labor Assembly will be hosting a Dunk Tank For Charity on both Friday and Saturday during the Festival.

***There will be no “Little Italy” at this year’s Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival***

They have recruited a number of well-known people from the Ohio Valley area to donate an hour of their time in the dunk tank, and they invite anyone with a good throwing arm to take aim at the tank target to soak their favorite local celebrity.

Money raised during that time goes to the charity of their choice.

That includes WTRF Web Manager, John Lynch, who will be raising money for Easter Seals

“So come on down and get wet with us. It’s rain or shine. We are going to have the dunk tank no matter what. All the money goes to local charities here in town. “ Tom Hoffman. President. Ohio Valley Trades & Labor Assembly

“There are a lot of great charities you can donate to. We are all donating an hour of our time so come out to dunk someone you have seen on camera or in the Ohio Valley. “ John Lynch. Web Manager. WTRF

Money will be raised for as many as ten different charities. They include the Center, Easter Seals, Helping Heroes, YWCA and the North Wheeling Youth Center.

***Sorry…there will be no Bocce at Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival***

The tank will be located on the corner near WesBanco Arena. The times are Friday evening from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Saturday from noon until 9 p.m.