These days, it’s a rare but special event in Wheeling.

The Wheeling Jamboree is presenting a show at the Capitol Theatre April 2.

It celebrates the 89th anniversary of Jamboree USA, which started in the Friendly City in 1933.

It will feature some big names in country music and Jamboree history.

“Lionel Cartwright is a Glen Dale native and was the music director in the late 1970s of the Jamboree,” said Dave Heath, president of Wheeling Jamboree USA. “And we’re having a reunion along with Jo Ann Jones, Sandy Huffman and Chris Day, as well as members of the New Generation Express and the 1170 band.”

The show will kick off a year-long lead-up to next year, which will mark the 90th anniversary of the Jamboree.

Tickets are $30, and are on sale now at the Wesbanco Arena Box Office.

Seating is all general admission.

Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m. and cow bells, of course, are welcome.