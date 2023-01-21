WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The agenda at the East Wheeling Community Meeting on Saturday had everything from the recognition of community groups to development and community feedback.

HAPPENING NOW❗️: The 1/21/23 East Wheeling Community Meeting just kicked off at Macedonia Baptist Church. They are discussing future estate and community development opportunities for Clay School at the corner of 14th & 15th streets. @WTRF7News



Here is today’s agenda: pic.twitter.com/07MasFqq02 — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) January 21, 2023

Members of Wheeling City Council, Wheeling Heritage, Grow Ohio Valley and many more were in attendance to discuss the future plans of the Nelson Jordan Center and the Clay School on the corner of 14th and 15th street.

All of these areas have significant historical significance, and meeting leader Jeff Johnson had one word to describe his feelings about this impactful meeting.

”Man – overjoyed. Overjoyed. I mean, words can’t express how I felt about all those organizations being present in East Wheeling and coming together for the betterment of East Wheeling and just the Ohio Valley together. The outreach goes far beyond East Wheeling, but they are planted here in East Wheeling, and I think that’s great to see that type of effort put forth for the community and see it all come together in one room in one place and see it all be discussed. I’ve never been a part of anything like this, so I think that’s where the magic was for me, was seeing all of that come together. “ Jeff Johnson – Community Supporter/Meeting Leader

Grow Ohio Valley was approved for $3.2 million dollars to refurbish and add on to the Nelson Jordan Center and the surrounding area, and it was stated that a financial analysis will be conducted to determine what will be done with the Clay School.

It is encouraged by community members to attend city council meetings and all other meetings discussing these projects.

On Wednesday, January 25 at 5:30 p.m., Edible Mountain is holding a meeting at West Virginia Northern Community College and welcomes everyone to give their input on their plans for the Nelson Jordan Center.