WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Easterseals is more than just a rehabilitation center.

It’s a lifeline for many families facing health struggles every day, and Easterseals provides this care regardless of a person’s ability to pay, and it’s been that way for the last 85 years.

In one year alone, Easter seals treated over 2,500 children and adults with developmental, physical and sensory challenges.

Through rehabilitative medical care and pediatric therapy, lives are forever changed.

Here is Julia’s story.

Julia is six years old. She loves spending time with her family, participating in bowling through Miracle League and visiting Disney World.

Her mother, Jennifer, describes Julia as a thrill seeker despite the challenges she faces each day including being non-verbal.

Julia was born two months early and with cerebral palsy.

Since then, she’s had 14 surgeries including the removal of a trach tube and installation of growing rods to help her spine curvature.

“She’s been coming to Easterseals for about the past three years. She absolutely loves it. The staff genuinely seems to care about her, and they are very friendly. Everyone seems to know her name and she just loves that.” Jennifer Sayre | Julia’s Mom

Easterseals provides speech, occupational and physical therapy for Julia, and her mom says she has made “significant strides” in these last three years.

“She has gone from walking maybe 20 steps with assistance, to just a couple of weeks ago, 200 steps with assistance. She is holding herself up so much straighter and has more confidence. Even with speech. She went from pretty much playing on her communication device and swiping it to making accurate choices.” Jennifer Sayre | Julia’s Mom

None of this would be possible without the dedication of Easterseals mission – providing quality, effective health care to anyone who needs it, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

Vice President, Eric Filberto, says Easterseals accepts all health insurances, and they see patients of ALL socioeconomic backgrounds.

“We ask that everyone remember Easterseals. If you’d like to support a local organization that directly changes the lives of children in your community, please remember Easterseals. People can make donations online through the mail in person. We’re extremely proud of the work that we do here. So, if anyone would like to learn more about our services or see some of the great work we do, everyone is welcome to come to our office and speak with one of our medical professionals, or me.” Eric Filberto | Vice President, Easterseals

Easterseals relies on the generosity of our community to continue their state-of-the-art rehabilitative care.

If you’re interested in donating, please visit Easterseals website for more details.