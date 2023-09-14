WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you a senior who’s tired of cutting your grass, cooking and doing your own laundry?

Elmhurst The House of Friendship invites you and your loved ones to an open house this Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Enjoy a full self-guided house tour of the Elmhurst House and learn more about their assisted living services.

“We have such a beautiful house. We love to show it off. But we also want to give folks from the community an opportunity to come and see the rooms and see what they’re missing out and they should come and move in.” Jamie Crow | Executive Director, Elmhurst The House of Friendship

The Elmhurst House has been around since the 1800s and has since had two new additions put onto the main house.

But the Victorian architecture has remained a true staple piece to one of Wheeling’s hidden gems.