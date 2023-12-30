WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local organization is preparing for an event that will help raise awareness of human trafficking and educate people on how they can prevent it.
Ignite Hope will host their charity event on Saturday, January 13, from 6-9 p.m. at Wheeling Park’s White Palace.
The event will include 8 different food stations, various raffles and auctions, and live entertainment.
The money raised will be given to the YWCA of Wheeling and the Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Help Center to support them and all they do to educate people about human trafficking.
The director of Ignite Hope says the event aims to bring people together and educate them on such a critical issue in the region.
”This charity event is more than just raising money. It is the fellowship. It’s bringing our communities together on an issue that is so dark and we are going to be the light in the darkness. Because when we gather together and people understand the importance of community doing something, we can’t turn away. There’s 27 million people that are victims and then we also need to focus on our survivors.”Stacy Gilson | Director, Ignite Hope
Tickets for the event are $60 and can be purchased through the Ignite Hope Facebook page or by calling Stacy Gilson at 304-281-7789.
WTRF is proud to be the media sponsor for this year’s charity event.