WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local organization is preparing for an event that will help raise awareness of human trafficking and educate people on how they can prevent it.

Ignite Hope will host their charity event on Saturday, January 13, from 6-9 p.m. at Wheeling Park’s White Palace.

The event will include 8 different food stations, various raffles and auctions, and live entertainment.

The money raised will be given to the YWCA of Wheeling and the Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Help Center to support them and all they do to educate people about human trafficking.

The director of Ignite Hope says the event aims to bring people together and educate them on such a critical issue in the region.