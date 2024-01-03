WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The City of Wheeling has delayed enforcement of its public camping ban after bulldozers showed up at one of the sites early this morning.

A woman who lives at an encampment off of Rock Point Road says crews showed up to dismantle it this morning with just hours’ worth of notice.

It would have been the first camp removed under a new ordinance making camping on public property without permission illegal.

Organizations like Street Moms and Project HOPE showed up to help the resident move her things.

However, the city announced in the afternoon that the removal of camps would be delayed two weeks after notices had been posted at each one.

Advocates tell 7News they were shocked at how little warning there was beforehand.

“It feels ridiculous that us homeless people have nowhere to go right now, with this ordinance that the city passed, that we have nowhere to go, nowhere to turn. The Winter Freeze is packed, there’s not enough room for any of us.” Heather Corn, Lives at homeless camp

“When there are people who don’t have any other kinds of options, we need to find a solution for them the best that we can, and we can’t do that in a short time. We’d love to work with the city to find ways to get everybody into either temporary or permanent housing. Unfortunately, it’s not something that we can do overnight.” Mark Phillips, President and CEO, Catholic Charities West Virginia

Wheeling’s ordinance banning individual homeless camps allows for what advocates call a managed camp.

That would include more oversight and security than the ones that currently exist.

We will continue to follow the new ordinance and how it will be enforced in the coming weeks.