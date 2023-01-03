WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although the recent weather has not been too favorable, Wheeling City Council is looking ahead to warmer times with the proposition to add splash pads to several areas in the city.

Over the last two years, Wheeling City Council has been working to add these outdoor play areas with sprinklers and fountains to Grandview Pool, Warwood Pool, and Heritage Port.

At the January 3, 2023, Wheeling City Council meeting, the proposition was made for the use of $15,420 for professional engineering services with CT Consultants, of Mentor, Ohio to go towards this enhancement of the city.

”Over the last several years, city council has really focused on investing in recreation, investing in the youth of the community, so I’m really excited about the possibility of adding these splash pads to downtown and to Warwood. I think that will really bring people to those areas to enjoy these splash pads. The one downtown will be open to the public free of charge. The one in Warwood will be next to the swimming pool, which is fenced in, and I believe you will have to pay admission to the pool to access that one but the downtown one will be free to anybody.” Chad Thalman – Vice Mayor, City of Wheeling

No time frame has been set just yet, but council is hopeful that they can move forward with these projects this coming summer.