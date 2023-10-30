WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

This week, you have the opportunity to enjoy a gourmet-level luncheon, and then to vote for your favorite local restaurant and chef.



And it’s all to raise money for Crittenton Services, which has been helping young people and babies in the Ohio Valley for more than 130 years.

It’s this Thursday at noon in the McLure Hotel ballroom.

In the past, local chefs have made things like clam chowder, Italian wedding soup, chili and stuffed pepper soup.



But this year they’re upping their game and planning some new creations.



All you need to do is show up with $15 dollars and enjoy.

“People can pay $15 just for a ticket, they can come in, they can sample the soups that local chefs in the area have been kind enough to donate. We also have salads that have been donated by local businesses and restaurants and we also have desserts as well as beverages.” Aleece Abell

Marketing & Development, Crittenton Services

“We won two years in a row. I did sausage tortellini and stuffed pepper soup. So this year the cheeseburger potato is gonna win this year. I know.” Christopher Burress

Owner, Tito’s In The Market House

We hear that Market Vines is doing a dill pickle soup. And the culinary students at West Virginia Northern are doing a French onion soup.



Crittenton Services offers residential care for moms and babies, and mental health services for West Virginia families. You can help their mission and have a great lunch.