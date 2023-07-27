WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What started as a side job for Sean Frazier in college became a three-city business with more than 230 employees.

Environment Control Ohio Valley started cleaning businesses in 2008 and is celebrating 15 years of nearly constant expansion.

The Chamber Association held an open house to commemorate the success Thursday afternoon.

From large fitness centers to small doctor’s offices, they’ve helped customers shine in Wheeling, Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

Once a newcomer from Lancaster, Ohio, Frazier says the client support over the years helped him build his life here.

“That’s what I love about the valley here. You got Pittsburgh, you got Columbus. But I love that small town feel and that it’s we’ve made this our home. I have no family here. When I moved here, I didn’t know anybody. But now I have three daughters with their own families now. And this is home now.” Sean Frazier, Owner, Environment Control Ohio Valley

Since its creation in June 2008, Frazier says many of the 15 people he started with are still part of his team today.

Frazier says he’s humbled that so many people have made a career out of his business.

He even says he thinks it’s been successful in spite of him—it’s because of the staff that have rolled up their sleeves for a decade and a half.