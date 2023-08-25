OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Amanda Carman, ex-wife of William Ross Carman who was found guilty of murdering Anorah Schostag on August 3, pleaded guilty to gross child neglect as a part of a plea deal.

Judge David Sims ordered a pre-sentencing investigation, which will take a few weeks to complete.

Once the pre-sentencing investigation is complete, Amanda’s sentence will be up to the judge’s discretion regardless of what is recommended by the state of West Virginia.

This is a developing story, refresh this story for updates.