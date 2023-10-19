WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Amanda Allison Carmen, ex-wife of William Ross Carmen who was found guilty of the brutal murder of Anorah Schostag, was sentenced in an Ohio County courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Judge David Sims sentenced Allison to no less than one year and no more than five years in a state correctional facility.

Allison will be under law enforcement supervision for five years following her release from prison and must register as a child abuser for 10 years upon her release.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Shawn Turak, continually said she feels justice was served and this was the best sentence for Allison’s crime. The crime of putting Schostag’s son at risk for serious bodily injury or death.

During Allison’s sentencing, the grandparents of Schostag’s son gave statements in front of the court.

Paternal grandfather, Bill Piccard, and maternal grandmother, Jane Hafer, both talked about the lifelong trauma the murder of Schostag has caused for their grandson.

Both grandparents asked the court to impose the maximum sentence on Allison.

Piccard called Allison evil and Hafer said she thinks of Anorah every minute of her life, and wonders what Anorah thought and felt after realizing she had been “betrayed” by “a friend she thought she was helping.”

