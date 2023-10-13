Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of our local churches is holding a special event Saturday to raise awarenss about a critical issue.

The Experience Church is hosting the A21 Walk For Freedom on Saturday in downtown Wheeling.

A21 is an organization that works to make sure that no human anywhere on the planet should be subjected to slavery, human trafficking or any form of human bondage.

Experience Church outreach director Kayla Dixon tells us that approximately 40.3 million people around the world are enslaved in one form or another, including here in the Ohio Valley.

“A lot of people don’t realize that human trafficking exists right here in our neighborhoods. They think that it’s something happening across the globe in other countries. But it happens right here, and so our goal is to raise awareness for our community so that they can see there is a need and they have the ability to help.” KAYLA DIXON, Outreach Director at the Experience Church

You can sign up tomorrow or right now by visiting A21.org.

The walkers will meet at WesBanco Arena on Saturday at 9 a.m. This will be a silent walk, single file in the streets of downtown Wheeling.

Organizers ask everyone to come dressed in black.