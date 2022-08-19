WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – You are invited to “Experience the Extraordinary”.

Craig Karges describes his show as a cross between illusions, magic and mind reading.

Now the nationally recognized performer is coming back to his hometown of Wheeling for a very special show. It will benefit a documentary being made about Heather Miller.

I’ll tell complete strangers what they might have on their mind. A table will float in the air after people examine it from the audience. I’ll get blindfolded with things wrapped around my head and tell people what they have in their hands or call of the serial number on a piece of paper currency. Craig Karges, Extraordinist

You may recall that Miller saved many lives through organ donation after she was killed in an accident. Since then her mother, Jody Miller, and family have been working tirelessly to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and provide scholarships to students.

Help Heather Miller’s life be remembered in a documentary

Heather Miller’s life will be featured in an upcoming five-part documentary, but the last bit of funds must be raised before filming.

All the money raised at this show goes to the Heather Miller Memorial, Gifted the Docuseries and the Maddog Strong Foundation.

CORE the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, the School of Nursing at WVU we have people attending, both of our local hospitals; WVU Reynolds, WVU Wheeling. Really the list goes on and on. We want to sell this event so bad. Just get us over the hump. Jody Miller, Heather’s Mother

Karges said he has not done a show in his hometown of Wheeling for a few years, so he is excited to come back, even more so for a great cause.

When you learn the miracles that really happen through organ donation it’s powerful and it will effect you, so we’re hoping to get that message across that night. Craig Karges, Extraordinist

Experience the Extraordinary will take place on September 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the JB Chambers Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $20. They’ll be available up until the day of the show. There’s also a VIP meet and greet.

Get your tickets at eventbrite.com.