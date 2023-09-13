WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

The Second Annual Cathedral of St. Joseph and Macedonia Baptist Church Fall Festival is a week and a half away.



It will take over the intersection at Byron and 13th Streets in Wheeling on Saturday, September 24.



There will be food vendors, live music by Eli and the Mojo Kings and lots to do for people of all ages.

“We are going to have a children’s area with lots of bouncy houses and games and activities. We’re going top have face painting, a pumpkin patch. We’re gonna have gift artisans, craftsmen. We’re gonna have a coffee place, beer, wine, cider.” Vivienne Padilla, Cathedral Council

There will be flower vendors with fall mums.



Food will be provided by Rocco Basil, Dolci Franci, Cider House and Antonio’s Authentic Italian Sausage.



Proceeds will go to both churches’ faith-in-action projects.



It’s from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Saturday, September 24.