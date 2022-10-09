WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The City of Wheeling, along with several social service agencies, are hosting a fall festival for members of the homeless population on Thursday, October 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Heritage Port in Wheeling.

The event will provide homeless people with a chance to learn more about the resources and services available and how they can access those resources in one convenient location.



Games and food are going to be provided as well as giveways.



Suggested items for giveaways include tarps, flashlights, batteries, blankets, umbrellas, hand warmers and sleeping bags among other items the homeless need to stay warm with the colder weather making its way into the valley.

I would say that the message is the services are there. That sometimes it’s hard for the individuals to get to the services that they need. This is a great way for them to come to one location to see all the services that are provided and to feel like they are part of our community is probably the most important. Melissa Adams | Homeless Lisison, City of Wheeling

In case of inclement weather, the event will be relocated to the lobby of WesBanco Arena.

Participating agencies and businesses include Youth Services Systems; Project Freedom; Soup Kitchen; Wheeling Housing Authority; Project ID from the YWCA; Helping Heroes; Catholic Charities; WesBanco; Legal Aid; City of Wheeling’s Human Rights Commission; Aetna Better Health West Virginia; and State Farm.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor at the fall festival should contact Adams at (304) 234-3610.